Louisiana confirmed 505 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Monday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 144 “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four overnight to 320 statewide.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by three to 31 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 392,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 70,525 “probable” cases
-- 9,503 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 948 “probable” deaths
-- 7,170,168 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,796,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,349,231 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Officials also reported seven new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,954 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,495 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 138,117 total COVID-19 tests
-- 32,597 initiated vaccine series; 28,373 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
