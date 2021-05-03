Louisiana confirmed 525 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five new deaths Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 234 “probable” cases and six new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 18 from Friday to 302 statewide. Ventilator usage dropped by seven to 38 statewide, figures show.
Due to technical issues, officials were unable to provide an update on the state’s vaccination effort.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 390,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 69,328 “probable” cases
-- 9,469 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 924 “probable” deaths
-- 7,047,987 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,630,581 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,236,489 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death Monday, according to the noon LDH report.
The parish also reported a rise of five “probable” cases and one “probable” death.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,451 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 135,213 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,750 initiated vaccine series; 25,256 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
