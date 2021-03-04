Louisiana confirmed over 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the number of fully-vaccinated residents surpassed 400,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, the state has administered 1,117,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 92,303 doses from the last update, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 404,653 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 36,507.
On Thursday, health officials reported 530 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 371,630. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 60,897 “probable” cases, an increase of 226.
That gives the state a total of 432,527 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 34 overnight to 554 statewide, the fewest since Oct. 19 (553). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 37 of the last 43 LDH updates and by 1,515 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by four to 74 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,986, an increase of 13 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 700 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,057,642 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,594,088 molecular tests and 463,554 antigen tests.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.