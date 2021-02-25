Louisiana confirmed under 650 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses exceeded 925,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 368,218. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 59,471 “probable” cases, an increase of 128.
That gives the state a total of 427,689 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by eight overnight to 679 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 12 (676). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 32 of the last 37 LDH updates and by 1,390 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 100 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,885, an increase of 25 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 676 “probable” deaths, a rise of eight from the day before.
The state has administered 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 68,028, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 332,415 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, a rise of 38,183.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,905,064 tests, which includes 5,461,626 molecular tests and 443,438 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.