Louisiana confirmed roughly 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, about 350 per day, while the number of hospitalizations continued it's downward trend, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 702 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 375,123. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 62,270 “probable” cases, an increase of 209.
That gives the state a total of 437,393 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 21 over two days to 457 statewide, the fewest since March 2020 and the beginning of the novel coronavirus' spread in Louisiana. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 43 of the last 52 LDH updates and by 1,612 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage increased, however, by five to 68 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,134, an increase of 12 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 750 “probable” deaths, a rise of 11.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,272,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 470,147 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,241,893 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,754,489 molecular tests and 487,404 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
