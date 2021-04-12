Louisiana confirmed 722 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 new deaths on Monday while the state moved closer to 1 million fully-vaccinated residents, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,255,300, an increase of 103,298 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 966,365 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 68,103.
On Monday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 11 to 308 statewide. Despite the rise, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a downward trend over the last several weeks, falling in 55 of the last 72 LDH updates and by 1,761 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 44 statewide, figures show.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 267 “probable” cases and 12 “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 383,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 66,628 “probable” cases
-- 9,366 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 875 “probable” deaths
-- 6,705,965 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,255,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 966,365 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
