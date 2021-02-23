Louisiana confirmed under 750 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations dropped closer to 700 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 25 overnight to 715 statewide, marking the 30th drop in the last 35 LDH updates and the fewest since Nov. 13. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,354.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 111 statewide.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 738 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 367,040. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 59,008 “probable” cases, an increase of 666.
That gives the state a total of 426,048 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,834, an increase of 26 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 669 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,822,254 tests, which includes 5,387,159 molecular tests and 435,095 antigen tests.
The state has administered 857,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 294,232 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
