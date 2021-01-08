Louisiana confirmed more than 2,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and its second-most deaths in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 2,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 306,442. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 34,989 “probable” cases, an increase of 824.
That gives the state a total of 341,431 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,411, an increase of 92 from Thursday. That’s the second-largest increase in deaths in a single day yet and the most since April 14, 2020 (129).
The Department of Health is also reporting 422 “probable” deaths, a jump of 13 from the day before.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 36 overnight to bring the total to 2,069 statewide. Since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have risen by 539.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Friday to 220 statewide, figures show.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,608,847 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,364,269 molecular tests and 244,578 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 81,585 statewide, an increase of 25,133 from the previous report on Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting that 7,068 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.