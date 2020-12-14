Louisiana confirmed just under 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 991 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 250,292. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 19,351 “probable” cases, an increase of 39.
That gives the state a total of 269,643 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by six on Monday to bring the statewide total to 1,527. This marks the first time since late October that the number of hospitalizations dropped in consecutive days.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have decreased in just seven of the last 34 updates from the Department of Health, including by 62 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage fell by 15 to 147 statewide on Monday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,535 , an increase of 24 from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 310 “probable” deaths, a jump of three from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,937,800 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,785,019 molecular tests and 152,781 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
