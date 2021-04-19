More than 62,000 additional Louisiana residents have been fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state is also reporting an increase of around 1,400 COVID-19 cases, though nearly 400 are backlogged as far back as May 2020.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,443,129, an increase of 87,307 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,097,425 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 62,355.
Louisiana confirmed 1,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine new deaths on Monday. Officials are also reporting an increase of 155 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases, officials said, “LDH is reporting a backlog of 379… as far back as May 2020.”
On Monday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 20 to 337 statewide. Meanwhile, ventilator usage dropped by three to 39 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 385,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 67,497 “probable” cases
-- 9,401 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 892 “probable” deaths
-- 6,808,901 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,443,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,097,425 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.