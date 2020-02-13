State Farm Agent Alexis Ducorbier and her award-winning team are proud to announce the Grand Opening of their Juban Crossing location. The Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration will be held this Friday, Feb. 14th at 11 a.m.
The team is bringing over 50 years of collective experience to the Livingston Parish area and excitedly look forward to getting to know the community they will be serving, the release said.
“My team and I are excited to bring our award-winning service to the people of Livingston Parish,” said Ducorbier. “Our team brings years of experience and a passion for helping life go right for people. We look forward to being your good neighbor and serving our customers and our community.”
Ducorbier and her team work hard to ensure that their customers have the right coverage to protect their families. With a focus on auto insurance, homeowner’s insurance, renter’s insurance, life insurance, and business Insurance, Team ADIA will help make your dreams become a reality!
“We can’t wait to show our customers the LOVE at our grand opening,” said Insurance Account Representative Melissa Donaldson. Join us for food, goodies, and more.”
For more information about the Grand Opening, visit Alexis Ducorbier State Farm Agent’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AlexisDucorbierStateFarm/.
Visit https://myspecialagentalexis.com/, or call the Juban location (225) 271-2110 for quotes, information about coverage, or more.
