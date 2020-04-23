After two Sundays of torrential rainfall throughout the state, and the extra rains today (Thursday, April 23), State Fire Marshal Butch Browning is lifting his decision.
Since March 25, the state has been under a 'burn ban,' which has been lifted - effectively immediately.
"Please remain aware of and compliant with any local restrictions on open burning," the fire marshal said on Facebook. "Please also be sure to follow safe open burning practices.
"Thank you to everyone who cooperated in order to be considerate of your neighbors who are spending more time at home due to #COVID19!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.