A few “good Samaritans” were unable to rescue a young boy from a fire that engulfed the mobile home he was in, leading to the boy’s death, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The boy was 7 years old, and his body was found in the hallway, officials said.
“Unfortunately, firefighters located a 7-year-old boy in a hallway,” the statement said. “He sadly did not survive.”
In a statement, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire occurred just after midnight Monday in the 8700 block of Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 was the responding agency.
Firefighters learned a group of bystanders noticed the fire and alerted the family inside by banging on the door. When the family emerged and realized one child was missing, the good Samaritans attempted to find him, but were unsuccessful, officials said.
The group then called 911 and helped move several vehicles away from the house as fire crews headed to the scene. Firefighters later found the boy’s body in a hallway.
Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski, of District 5, told The News that the department received the call at 12:08 a.m. and that firefighters were on scene four minutes later.
“It was totally in flames when we got there,” he said.
Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control, but the fire wasn’t fully extinguished until around 2:30 a.m., Koczrowski said. Crews didn't leave until around 4:30 a.m.
The chief also said that three children and one adult managed to get out without getting hurt.
Through assessment and interviews, deputies eventually determined that the fire began in the kitchen, and they have been unable to rule out electrical malfunction as a contributing factor to the cause of the fire. Investigators found numerous extension cords, power strips and decorative lighting strands connected throughout the home and being used to power multiple electronics and high-wattage appliances.
“The SFM would like to encourage avoiding the continued use of appliances or areas of a home with concerning electrical activities until a licensed electrician can review and repair any issues found,” officials said. “Also, avoid long-term use of extension cords and be aware of the wattage limitations of those cords and power strips to avoid overloading them which can cause overheating and become a fire hazard.”
In addition, deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in the home, which officials said can be “the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.”
“If you have smoke alarms, ensure they are working,” officials said. “If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.”
