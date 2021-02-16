With temperatures expected to hover around freezing over the next several days, the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind Louisiana citizens of safety tips when considering alternative heating methods.
This comes during a particularly rough start to the year for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which has investigated 13 fire-related deaths so far in 2021, including one during a trailer fire on Monday in Franklinton.
“We’re hearing of thousands without power in various pockets of the state due to the weather conditions,” Fire Marshal Butch Browning said recently in a statement. “We know this means many families are turning to alternative heating sources, some which can be dangerous.”
For those using generators, Fire Marshal’s Office recommends that you:
-- Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports, and sheds
-- Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows, and vents
-- Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
-- Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
-- Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
-- Do not use in rain or wet conditions
-- Have a fire extinguisher nearby
-- Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home
To view a video on generator safety, click the following link: https://youtu.be/7HsupqhBVis.
For those whose power is out and but do not have a generator, the Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following safety tips for alternative heating sources:
-- Keep candles and oil lamps 3-5 feet from combustible objects and never leave them unattended or within reach of children. This includes blowing a candle out when you go to sleep or leave a room.
-- Make sure fireplaces and wood-burning ovens are well-ventilated and not overloaded. Also, do not go to sleep with any fires still burning.
-- Utilize extra clothing and blankets to stay warm with your family.
-- Do not use gas stoves or ovens as heat sources
-- Lastly, make sure to check on your neighbors to ensure that they are following these safety tips as well.
As of 1:30 p.m., DEMCO and Entergy were reporting a combined 72,000 outages, including around 13,500 in Livingston Parish.
