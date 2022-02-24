A burn ban that was put in effect due to “concerning dry conditions” has been lifted, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced.
The rescind notice went into effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The burn ban was issued jointly by State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain on Feb. 15.
In a statement, Browning said the “concerning dry conditions” that led to the burn ban were “sufficiently alleviated following several rain events.”
“I want to thank the public for its cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions,” Browning said.
“It never ceases to amaze me how supportive Louisianans can be to each other in times of emergency and I’m proud of how the majority of our state responded this past week.”
Browning said residents should be aware that local and parish governments “may continue their own burn bans at their will.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office also reminded residents that the only legal items one can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.
According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items not allowed to be burned in the state include:
-- Plastic and other synthetic materials
-- Tires and other rubber products
-- Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
-- Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
-- Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
-- Buildings and mobile homes
