Two Springfield residents remain in the hospital after sustaining “critical injuries” when a travel trailer exploded in flames in West Feliciana Parish last weekend, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).
SFM deputies were called to the 10000 block of Tunica Trace in St. Francisville around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, to determine the origin and cause of a recreational vehicle explosion and fire.
Following an assessment of the scene and current available witness statements, deputies determined the explosion occurred when one of the occupants turned on the stove in the RV’s kitchen, according to spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue.
Rodrigue said deputies believe a propane build-up inside of the cab ignited when the stove was turned on. However, the source of that potential build-up is still under investigation.
Both individuals inside of the travel trailer at the time of the explosion — a 50-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both from Springfield — remained hospitalized with critical injuries as of Tuesday, Rodrigue added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.