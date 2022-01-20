With temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the coming days, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging Louisianans to employ safe home heating practices.
In a statement, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said there have been 10 lives lost to home fires, including two children. He urged people to take precautions to avoid similar tragedies.
“Several of these cases are either confirmed or suspected to have been caused by home heating-related hazards that are absolutely preventable,” Browning said. “Now is the time to take action to prevent the same dangers in your home.”
Here are some safe-heating tips, per the State Fire Marshal’s Office:
-- Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
-- Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
-- Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
-- Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
-- Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
-- Have working smoke alarms
Browning said having working smoke alarms is “especially important as cold weather is often associated with an uptick in residential fires.”
People can get smoke alarms through the Operation Save-A-Life program, which partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for free — at any time of the year — for families in need of assistance.
Residents can register to have an alarm installed by visiting lasfm.org or by contacting their local fire department.
In addition, carbon monoxide, or CO, can be a hazard when it comes to heating one’s home, especially if the power goes out. Carbon monoxide, often referred to as “the invisible killer,” is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels like gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil and methane are actively burning.
In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel, like furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces, can be sources of carbon monoxide, as can generators, both portable and home standby models.
Here are the top portable generator safety tips, per the State Fire Marshal’s Office:
-- Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports, and sheds, regardless of doors remaining open
-- Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, and your neighbor’s home, downwind away from open doors, windows, and vents
-- Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
-- Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
-- Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
-- Have a fire extinguisher nearby
-- Have a carbon monoxide monitor
For those using a home standby generator for an extended period of time:
-- Give the generator a break once or twice a day to allow for any exhaust build up around your home to clear
-- Open windows and doors during those breaks to allow for any CO build up inside of your home to clear
-- Ensure your generator is being properly maintained including the oil change frequency requirements
-- Refer to your owner’s manual or contact your dealer or unit’s manufacturer if you have concerns or questions regarding proper installation or maintenance
Those who don’t have a carbon monoxide alarm for their home are “strongly advised” to get one, Browning said. Getting a combination carbon monoxide alarm and smoke alarm is even better.
In addition to having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, Browning said it is also important to have “planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.”
