A Texas couple was arrested last week months after they allegedly set fire to their pull-behind camper trailer in an attempt to collect insurance money, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Jacqueline Wall, 32, and Jason Weaver, 33, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, July 1, on one count each of arson with intent to defraud, criminal trespass and gross littering prohibited.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, deputies were requested by Denham Springs Fire District No. 4 to help determine the cause of a pull-behind camper trailer fire located in the 3400 block of Perkins Road in the early morning hours of March 19.
The vehicle suffered extensive damage and was considered a total loss, SFM spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Deputies learned that Wall was the owner of the camper trailer and that she and Weaver traveled the country for work despite living in White Deer, Texas. Deputies also learned the couple usually kept the trailer at Wall’s relative’s property on Courtney Drive in Denham Springs, which is near the site of the fire scene.
Deputies later learned the trailer was reported stolen days after the fire was reported.
Following an investigation, SFM deputies confirmed that Wall and Weaver had been in town and near the scene at the time of the fire. At the end of May, warrants were issued for their arrests.
The couple surrendered to authorities on July 1.
