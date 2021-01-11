Louisiana confirmed more than 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose toward 2,000 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 312,290. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 35,944 “probable” cases, an increase of 72.
That gives the state a total of 348,234 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After dropping by more than 100 on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 22 on Monday to 1,982 statewide. Ventilator usage also increased by seven to 232 statewide, the most since Aug. 4 (240).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,489, an increase of 42 from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 429 “probable” deaths, a jump of three from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,674,395 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,422,803 molecular tests and 251,592 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 81,585 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 7,068 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.