The state drew near to 1.4 million fully vaccinated residents in its continued fight against the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,864,990, an increase of 35,676 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,390,660 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 19,737.
Approximately 1,573,984 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 17,743 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 871 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths Monday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 242 “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 31 over the weekend to 280 statewide. Ventilator usage, meanwhile, dropped by two to 25 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 394,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 71,166 “probable” cases
-- 9,530 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 959 “probable” deaths
-- 7,249,561 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,864,990 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,390,660 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
