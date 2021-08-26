Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity Sunday.
While there is some forecast uncertainty with the still-forming system, there is the potential for dangerous storm surge, damaging hurricane-force wind, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the coast of Louisiana.
A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.
Edwards said the Emergency Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is activated, monitoring the potential storm, and coordinating with both FEMA and parish offices of emergency preparedness.
Ida is the most serious weather threat to Louisiana so far this hurricane season, which follows a record-breaking hurricane season in 2020.
Currently, hurricane force winds of 110 miles per hour are forecasted with Ida, which would make it a strong Category 2 hurricane. Flash flooding from heavy rains can also happen quickly.
While flooded roadways, flash flooding, and storm surge are the immediate concerns, there is the potential for additional weather issues beginning as early as early Sunday morning with the arrival of tropical storm force winds.
All of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida, Edwards noted.
“This type of threat contains additional problems because the window to prepare is so short,” Edwards said in a statement. “By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm.
“Monitor the local news and updates from the National Weather Service and your local leaders, check on your neighbors, include plans for your pets, and stay safe.”
GOHSEP Director James Waskom said the next 48 hours “will be critical.”
“Right now we know conditions are primed for this system to strengthen,” Waskom said. “We also know the reality of this impact all too well. That means we all must remain aware of the potential of this severe weather threat, finalize your emergency plans and be ready to adjust those plans due any changes in the forecast or due to potential weather alerts being issued.
“If your plans involve using generators or other equipment, make sure you understand how to use those resources properly. Generators resulted in more fatalities than the actual 2020 storms. Please use caution.”
People can visit www.511.la.org for updates on road conditions. GOHSEP is closely monitoring this weather threat and stands ready to support our local partners and state agencies if help is needed.
For updates from the Governor’s Office, text the word “IDA” to 67283.
