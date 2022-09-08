A high-ranking state official was terminated from her position days after she was arrested on drug and weapon charges during a drug bust in Albany.
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners unanimously voted to fire Bridgette Hull, 37, from her position as executive secretary. The vote was taken during a special meeting held Thursday.
Hull was one of two arrested during a drug bust in Livingston Parish on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m. that day, the Attorney General’s Office asked the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in an arrest at a fast food restaurant in Albany.
One of the suspects, Steven McCarthy, fled the scene as deputies arrived, leading authorities on a car chase on Interstate-12 before crashing into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicles suffered “minor injuries,” according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office eventually identified Hull as the other suspect, describing her as “an acquaintance of McCarthy’s” and that the two were “in the middle of a drug transaction” when deputies arrived. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
McCarthy was booked on several drug and weapons charges, as well as aggravated flight and negligent injuring related to the chase.
Hull was booked on two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs (fentanyl and meth), and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances.
Following news of Hull's arrest, the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners scheduled a special meeting to discuss her employment status. The discussion was first held in executive session before a vote was taken before the public.
The board appointed Stephanie Richardson, a compliance inspector, to serve as interim executive secretary.
The LSBPSE is the state regulatory body for the private contract security industry in Louisiana which provides industry licensure, registration, education, investigations, and compliance oversight, its website states.
Hull’s salary as executive secretary was $85,000 annually, according to online records.
