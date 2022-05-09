After two hurricane seasons that saw five storms strike Louisiana, state leaders are urging the public to be ready for another “above normal” hurricane season as summer approaches.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other leaders discussed the upcoming hurricane season during a press conference last week and encouraged residents to prepare now for what promises to be another active year.
“While we always hope and pray for the best, when it comes to hurricane season, everyone in Louisiana should prepare for the worst,” Edwards said. “Each person and family should be reviewing their plans for what they will do and where they will go if their community is affected by a hurricane this year.”
The last two years have been brutal for Louisiana, which has endured five hurricanes, including the two strongest to make landfall in the state’s history.
Hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Edwards said forecasters from Colorado State University are predicting 19 named storms, of which they believe nine could become hurricanes and four could reach major hurricane strength, with sustained winds of 111 miles an hour or greater.
Sec. Shawn D. Wilson, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, urged people to have evacuation plans ready. He also encouraged people to maintain access to 511la.org on their phones or communication devices “and be prepared to use various routes depending on congestion and safety.”
“With hurricanes like Laura in 2020 and Ida in 2021 causing major damage in large areas of our state, more and more people will evacuate as these storms approach,” Wilson said. “Given the uncertainty of future events, now is the time to make your evacuation plans, confirm destinations to protect your family and determine the best routes to reach that destination.”
Last year’s hurricane season had 21 named storms, including seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes, including two in Louisiana.
Edwards urged people to visit GetAGameplan.org for information about how to prepare for hurricane season.
GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle urged people to stay “weather aware” and review their personal emergency plans, insurance coverage and restock their emergency supplies.
“We hope you stay weather aware if we face a tropical threat and develop a communications plan with family members and co-workers before any storm approaches the state,” Tingle said. “The steps you take now could keep you and your family safe and speed up recovery after a storm.”
Fire Marshall Butch Browning reminded residents to practice generator safety to avoid burns and carbon monoxide poisoning. He told those planning to use generators “to get your equipment and supplies stocked up now and get those devices serviced, inspected and tested while there's time to make adjustments if needed. “
Browning also urged residents to get a carbon monoxide alarm, saying it “can and will save your life and the lives of your loved ones.”
“It's one thing to be prepared, it's another thing to be prepared in time,” Browning said.
