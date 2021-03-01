Louisiana has surpassed 1 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, the state has administered a total of 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 99,420 from last Thursday, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 368,146 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series, a rise of 35,731.
On Monday, health officials reported 299 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 370,247. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 60,257 “probable” cases, an increase of 105.
That gives the state a total of 430,504 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one overnight to 629 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 35 of the last 40 LDH updates and by 1,440 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage remained at 91 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,941, an increase of 18 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 687 “probable” deaths, a rise of two.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,978,809 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,525,247 molecular tests and 453,562 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
