More than 30,000 additional Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 2.6 million administered vaccine doses.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,630,581, an increase of 40,614 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,236,489 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 30,291.
Approximately 1,486,080 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series.
Health officials said Thursday’s vaccine update was only through April 28 “due to technical issues.”
Louisiana confirmed 431 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five new deaths Thursday. Officials are also reporting an increase of 139 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one overnight to 308 statewide. Ventilator usage rose by two to 52 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 389,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 68,839 “probable” cases
-- 9,460 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 916 “probable” deaths
-- 6,998,404 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,630,581 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,236,489 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
