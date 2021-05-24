The state has surpassed 2.9 million administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,938,910, an increase of 54,458 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,428,799 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 35,269.
Approximately 1,614,090 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 22,792 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 361 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Monday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 226 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 40 over the weekend to 271 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, rose by two to 29 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 396,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 71,921 “probable” cases
-- 9,562 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 973 “probable” deaths
-- 7,332,735 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,938,910 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,428,799 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.