The state has surpassed 3 million administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,011,613, an increase of 42,154 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,467,560 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 22,061.
Approximately 1,652,028 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 22,199 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 825 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 153 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 11 to 286 statewide. Ventilator usage rose by three to 28 statewide, figures show.
In a statement, the Department of Health announced a new policy regarding its reporting on hospitals.
“At this stage of the response, LDH will no longer report hospital resource availability,” the statement read.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 398,959 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 72,704 “probable” cases
-- 9,608 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 984 “probable” deaths
-- 7,434,921 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,011,613 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,467,560 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
