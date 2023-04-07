A 25-year-old woman died after being struck by an 18-wheeler in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-12 in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said the three-vehicle crash occurred on I-12 near Highway 441 in the Holden area early Friday morning.
The crash claimed the life of Maegan Breaux, of Des Allemands.
According to Reed, Breaux was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry east on I-12 when, for unknown reasons, she exited the roadway to the left, struck the cable barrier, and re-entered the roadway. She then came to a rest at the centerline.
At the same time, a 2007 Kenworth 18-wheeler was in the right lane of travel headed east, while a 2021 Freightliner 18-Wheeler traveled behind in the left lane.
For reasons still under investigation, Breaux began to exit her vehicle, causing the Kenworth to swerve to the left and strike the rear end of the Camry and Breaux. The Kenworth also impacted the Freightliner, which subsequently exited the roadway to the left into the median.
Breaux suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Reed said. Both drivers of the 18-wheelers were properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries in the crash.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis, according to Reed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.