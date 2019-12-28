Shortly before 2:30 am on Dec. 28, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy. 447 (Walker Road North) south of LA Hwy. 1025 (Arnold Road) in Livingston Parish.
The crash took the life of 19-year-old Blaze Kilpatrick of Walker.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 19-year-old Kali Sunde of Walker and her passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy. 447 in a 2017 Toyota Camry. At the same time, Kilpatrick was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 447 in a 2009 Honda Accord. The preliminary findings revealed Sunde crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Toyota striking the Honda head-on.
Kilpatrick was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown on the part of Kilpatrick, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted for analysis. Sunde and her passenger were also properly restrained at the time of the crash. They sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Sunde. Troopers arrested and transported Sunde to a nearby facility where she provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit. After the breath test, Troopers booked Sunde into the Livingston Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:39.1 Vehicular Negligent Injuring, LRS 14:98 DWI (1st Offense), LRS 32:71 Driving Left of Center, and LRS 32:865 No Insurance. This crash remains under investigation.
