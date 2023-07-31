Authorities suspect a Baton Rouge man was impaired at the time he struck another vehicle head-on to trigger a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Magnolia Bridge earlier this month.
William Cokes, 49, faces charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving on the right side of road, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, and no driver’s license, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, Louisiana State Police also accused Cokes of driving impaired at the time of the accident.
Cokes was one of the drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash on Magnolia Bridge between Denham Springs and Central on July 12. The crash claimed the life of Caleb Easterling, of Denham Springs.
In the original statement, authorities said Easterling was traveling west on LA 64 in a 2009 Ford F-150 as Cokes was driving east in a 1998 Dodge Dakota. For unknown reasons, Cokes crossed the centerline and struck the F-150 head-on. In addition, a driver heading west on LA 64 in a 2015 Dodge Charger struck the rear end of the F-150.
At the scene, first responders found two trapped patients and a third patient injured, but they were eventually able to free the trapped patients.
Easterling, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, suffered “severe injuries” and was taken via air-med to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
State police said Cokes would be booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center upon discharge from medical treatment.
