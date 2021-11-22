A Baton Rouge man died in a two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish over the weekend, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Kate Stegall said troopers responded to a crash on LA Highway 16 north of LA Highway 1033 in Denham Springs around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
The crash resulted in the death of Charles Smith, 68.
According to Stegall, Smith was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ south on LA Highway 16 at the same time a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on the same highway. For unknown reasons, Smith traveled off the roadway to the right and re-entered the roadway before crossing the centerline and striking the front of the Jeep.
Despite being restrained, Smith suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Stegall said. The driver of the Jeep, who was also restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Impairment is unknown, and routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.
Troopers investigated at least five fatal crashes last weekend that resulted in five deaths.
