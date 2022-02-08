A Baton Rouge motorcyclist died while traveling on Interstate-12 in Livingston Parish late Monday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The victim, identified as 26-year-old Shaquille Nolan, was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet in the crash, State Police said.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said the crash occurred on I-12 west of Satsuma Road around 9 p.m. Monday as Nolan traveled eastbound on a 2013 Honda CBR500 sport bike.
For reasons still under investigation, Nolan lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was then struck by a 2016 Nissan Altima that was also traveling east on I-12.
Nolan “sustained fatal injuries” and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scrantz said. The driver of the Nissan, who was properly restrained, was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
