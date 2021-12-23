A Baton Rouge woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs after failing to stop at a stop sign, according to Louisiana State Police.
The wreck, which claimed the life of 42-year-old Cassondra Womack, occurred around 11 a.m. on LA Highway 1026 (Lockhart Road) at the intersection of Eden Church Road.
According to State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz, Womack was traveling north on Eden Church Road in a 2015 Audi Q3 At the same time a 2008 Dodge Ram was traveling east on Highway 1026.
For unknown reasons, Womack failed to yield at a stop sign and went into the eastbound lane of Highway 1026 in front of the Dodge, which then struck the Audi on the driver’s side door, Scrantz said.
Despite being properly restrained, Womack sustained serious injuries and later died in a local hospital.
The driver of the Dodge was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, Scrantz said.
