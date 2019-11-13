State Police confirmed a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon.
A Mazda and Chevrolet pickup truck collided. The names of those involved have not yet been released according to Taylor Scrantz, public relations officer for State Police Troop A.
The accident occurred on Walker North Road, near Levi Milton Elementary.
State Police, with assistance from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, worked the scene.
The News is waiting for more information.
