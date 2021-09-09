A Denham Springs man died earlier this week after being ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, on LA Highway 849 just east of US Highway 165.
This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Kenterious Higgins.
According to State Police, investigators learned that a 2002 GMC Yukon XL, driven by Higgins, was traveling southbound on LA Highway 849 when it approached "a slight right hand curve."
For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the road and through a ditch, where it began to rollover.
Higgins, who was unrestrained, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
