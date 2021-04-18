A Denham Springs man died in a fatal motorcycle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy. 413 (Island Road) east of LA Hwy. 414 in Jarreau, Louisiana, around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Ryan Graham.
According to Scrantz, the crash occurred as Graham was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 413 on a 2010 Harley Davidson. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle exited the roadway to the left and struck an embankment.
After striking the embankment, the motorcycle went airborne and struck a house bordering False River.
Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Graham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scratnz said. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Graham for analysis.
