A Denham Springs man was one of two people who died in a two-vehicle collision in St. Helena Parish on Wednesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said the crash occurred around 12:45 Wednesday on LA Highway 16, near LA Highway 449, in Pine Grove. It claimed the lives of 51-year-old Travis Connell, of Denham Springs, and 36-year-old Christopher Koch, of Metairie.
According to Reed, Koch was driving a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country westbound on LA Hwy 16 at the same time a 2004 Freightliner CST112 was traveling eastbound. For unknown reasons, the Chrysler traveled across the centerline and struck the Freightliner, Reed said.
Despite being properly restrained, Koch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Connell, who was Koch’s passenger, was not properly restrained and also sustained fatal injuries. Connell was also pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner, who was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries, was transported to a local hospital, Reed said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, Reed said.
