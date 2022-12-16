A teenager died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Denham Springs, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, Sgt. Dustin Dwight said the accident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday on LA Highway 16 near Sims Road. Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs.
In a statement, Dwight said Ray was driving southbound on LA Highway 16 "at a high rate of speed." As Ray tried to pass "several vehicles in a curve," he struck a northbound Ford F-250 pulling a trailer.
Ray "sustained fatal injuries" and was pronounced dead on scene, Dwight said.
The driver of the F-250 and a juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Impairment is not suspected to be contributing factor in this crash. However, authorities do not yet know if Ray was wearing a seat belt.
As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.
"Speed, impairment, distractions and lack of seatbelt continue to represent contributing factors in crashes investigated by the Louisiana State Police," Dwight said. "These preventable crashes often have life altering consequences for all parties involved. Please speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions while driving."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.