A Denham Springs woman died after she was struck while trying to walk across a heavily-commuted road in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Aubrey Martin, 22, was pronounced deceased on scene after first responders arrived at the site of a crash on Siegen Lane north of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
According to Troop A spokesperson Dustin Dwight, Martin was struck by a Dodge Charger as she was attempting to cross Siegen Lane.
“Martin walked directly into the path of the Charger and sustained fatal injuries,” Wright said in a statement. “She was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured, Dwight said, and troopers do not suspect impairment as a contributing factor for the driver of the Charger.
The investigation is ongoing and the findings will be forwarded to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office pending the completion of the investigation, Dwight added.
The crash was one of 15 crashes that troopers responded to in the area during a 12-hour window from 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 14. Of those crashes, seven resulted in injury and two proved to be fatal.
Another fatal crash occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish and claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Plaquemine.
“Nearly all were preventable,” LSP said in a statement. “Impairment, distractions, speed and lack of seatbelt, each of which are completely preventable contributing factors, were represented in the majority of crashes investigated.
“Please, speak to your loved ones about the importance of making safe decisions on our roadways, the conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.”
