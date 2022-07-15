A 33-year-old Denham Springs woman died early Friday after a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy rear-ended her vehicle while responding to a call of service, according to Louisiana State Police.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to LSP spokesperson Christian Reed.
In a statement, Reed said the two-vehicle crash occurred before 1 a.m. Friday on LA 16 southbound, south of LA 64.
According to Reed, the deputy, who has not been identified, was responding to a service call "in a fully marked" 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before the crash. While traveling south on LA 16 in the left lane, "the deputy struck the rear end of a 2004 Saturn Ion," Reed said.
The Saturn "was completely stopped in the left lane of travel prior to the crash," according to Reed.
The driver of the Saturn, who has been identified as Christinia Estave, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Estave was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
The deputy was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries, Reed said.
Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis in the ongoing investigation.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard issued a statement Friday evening regarding the fatal crash, extending "thoughts and prayers" to "the families of all involved." Ard also said his office is "fully cooperating with Louisiana State Police in its ongoing investigation."
"As we all await more details, I have been made aware that the deputy was unrestrained," Ard said. "That is a concern for me & will be addressed."
