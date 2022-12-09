A Denham Springs woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle as she walked on a state highway in East Feliciana Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Carly Kennison, 44, died shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday following a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 63, north of Highway 37, in Clinton, State Police spokesperson Christian Reed said in a statement.
Reed said Kennison, who was wearing “dark clothing,” was walking on Highway 63 as a 2017 Ford F-250 was heading north on the same highway. For reasons still being investigated, the Ford pickup struck Kennison.
Kennison sustained fatal injuries and “was pronounced deceased on scene,” Reed said. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Ford and is unknown for Kennison. Toxicology samples were taken from both driver and pedestrian for analysis, Reed said.
The crash remains under investigation.
