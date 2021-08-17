A 46-year-old man died in a fatal head-on crash in Denham Springs late Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on LA Highway 64 (Magnolia Beach Road) west of LA Highway 1019 in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of Clayton Smith of Greenwell Springs, according to LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz.
After arriving on scene, state troopers learned that the crash occurred as Smith was traveling eastbound on Magnolia Beach Road in a 2002 BMW 745 at the same time a driver in a 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound.
For reasons still under investigation, Smith crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck the Ford head-on. After striking the Ford, the BMW became engulfed in flames.
Restraint use on the part of Smith is unknown at this time, Scrantz said. Smith sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, Scrantz said.
