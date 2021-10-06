A Louisiana State Police employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation in alleged misconduct with an LSU student, authorities have announced.
The unnamed employee was placed on leave last week following “a complaint of an alleged incident involving a Louisiana State University student,” LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis said in a statement.
Davis said “all law enforcement property” was recovered and will be kept until the conclusion of the investigation.
The complaint involves allegations of misconduct that took place while the employee was working in conjunction with LSU, according to Davis’ statement, which did not include details of the alleged misconduct.
Davis said the investigation and that further information will be made available to the public “[as] the investigation progresses.”
“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” Davis said in a statement.
“As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”
In a statement, LSU officials said, “We’re aware of an incident that occurred, proper protocol was followed in reporting to the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, and the Title IX process is currently being carried out.”
