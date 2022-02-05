A Florida man was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activities with a female juvenile from Livingston Parish and trying to record the sexual encounter, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jordan Knight, 21, of Tavares, Florida, was booked in Livingston Parish this week on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving juveniles (production), and carnal knowledge of a juvenile, authorities said in a statement.
The initial investigation began in October 2021 when investigators received a tip that Knight was having sexual conversations with a female juvenile in Livingston Parish, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said.
“After a thorough investigation, Investigators also discovered Knight participated in sexual activities with the female juvenile and attempted to produce pornography of the sexual encounter,” Scrantz said.
The Tampa Bay Field Office arrested Knight on Feb. 1 on an active warrant issued by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit in Baton Rouge. LSP troopers then extradited Knight from Florida to Livingston Parish and booked him in the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, online booking records show.
Knight was one of two child exploitation arrests authorities made in the Baton Rouge area this week. Jacques Folse, 35, of Vacherie, was arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor, State Police said.
Both investigations remain open.
