A French Settlement man died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish Sunday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
According to LSP spokesperson Jesse LaGrange, troopers with Troop I responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on LA 737 near Leblanc Drive in Arnaudville involving a motorcycle around 3 p.m.
The operator of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Jerry Brewer, died from his injuries later that evening.
According to LaGrange, Brewer was traveling on private property near LA 737 on a 2021 Honda Trail 125 with two juvenile riders. For reasons still under investigation, Brewer went through a ditch and entered the highway in front of an oncoming 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Brewer was struck by the Dodge, and he and his two riders were ejected from the motorcycle.
Brewer suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, LaGrange said. A standard toxicology report is pending. The juvenile passengers were also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Neither Brewer nor his riders were wearing DOT approved helmets, LaGrange said.
The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and impairment was not suspected.
The crash remains under investigation, LaGrange said.
