LA Highway 16 at LA Highway 1026 (Juban Road) is currently closed due to a “serious injury crash” that threw active power lines across the highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
LA Highway 16 northbound traffic is being diverted to Southpoint Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted to Whittington Drive.
State Police made the announcement via social media just before 11:30 a.m. In the post, troopers released a photo of the wrecked truck atop a parked truck.
“Expect delays and please avoid the area if possible,” State Police said.
