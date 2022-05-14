A Holden man died in a Tangipahoa Parish crash after a driver struck the bicycle he was riding, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on LA Highway 1064 near Durbin Road in Tickfaw.
Roux Louis Smith-Green, 24, died in the crash.
In a statement, State Police spokesperson William Huggins said Smith-Green was traveling west on LA Highway 1064 on his bicycle as a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling the same direction behind.
"For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the bicycle," Huggins said.
Smith-Green, who was not wearing a safety helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Huggins said. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Huggins said toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Nissan and Smith-Green for analysis.
