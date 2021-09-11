Interstate-12 between Albany and Holden will be temporarily closed in both directions Sunday for DEMCO to run transmission lines across the Interstate, according to Louisiana State Police.
The closure — which is between LA Highway 43 (Albany) and LA Highway 441 (Holden) — will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Officials didn't say how long the closure will last.
Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA Highway 441 to US Highway 190.
Westbound traffic will be diverted to LA Highway 43 to US Highway 190.
"Motorists in these areas should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly," State Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.