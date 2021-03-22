Impairment is suspected following a “serious” single-vehicle crash that injured four people, including a young child, in Watson on Sunday, leading to the arrest of the 29-year-old driver, according to Louisiana State Police.
Hannah Revoir, of Monterey, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 2 a.m. on Monday, booking records show.
According to LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz, state troopers began investigating a serious single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 1019 west of LA Hwy. 1020 in Livingston Parish shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
In the investigation, troopers learned the crash occurred as Revoir and her four passengers traveled northbound on LA Hwy 1019 in a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica. For reasons still under investigation, the Chrysler exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Revoir and two of the passengers were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, Scrantz said. The remaining two passengers, one of which was the 6-year-old, were unrestrained and sustained serious injuries and are in “critical condition” at a local hospital.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Revoir, and a toxicology sample was obtained from her to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis, Scrantz said. Troopers also discovered Revoir, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.
After being medically cleared, troopers arrested Revoir and booked her into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
-- Operating while intoxicated (1st offense) with child endangerment
-- Careless operation
-- No driver’s license not on person
-- Open container violation
-- Child restraint violation
-- Vehicular negligent injuring (four counts)
-- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
-- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
This crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.