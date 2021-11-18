Impairment is suspected on the part of one driver who was ejected from her car in a two-vehicle crash in Ponchatoula late Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Danielle McCrory, 42, of Ponchatoula, died around 9 p.m. Tuesday after crashing into another car on LA Hwy 22 near Ridgdell Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver and passenger of the other were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, State Police said.
According to troopers, McCrory was traveling northbound on Ridgdell Road in a 2017 Toyota Tundra while a 2016 Mercedes C300 was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22.
For unknown reasons, McCrory failed to stop at the posted stop sign and entered into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 22. The Mercedes then struck the driver’s side of McCrory’s Toyota. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway.
McCrory, who was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were both transported to a local hospital.
State Police said impairment on the part of McCrory “is suspected to be a factor in this crash.” A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.